Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has shown a very good mentality

Getty Images

There’s one team in the NFC West that is dealing with a trade request from its star receiver from the 2019 draft.

There’s another team that also has a receiver from the 2019 draft in line for a contract extension — but he seems content with his current team.

Though Seattle is a team in transition after trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos last month, receiver DK Metcalf is participating in the Seahawks’ voluntary offseason program.

During a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, head coach Pete Carroll said, via Greg Bell of The News Tribune, that Metcalf “has shown a very good mentality” in participating during Phase One. Carroll added that the team hasn’t begun serious talks with Metcalf on his future with the team beyond 2022. As Bell noted, that is likely a task Seattle will tackle later on in the offseason program or in the period between minicamp and training camp.

Carroll also said that Metcalf is still rehabbing his foot after undergoing offseason surgery so he’s not really on the field.

As of earlier this month, the Seahawks were reportedly not listening to trade offers for Metcalf.

A former second-round pick, Metcalf is due to make $3.986 million in 2022 — the last year of his rookie deal. He set a franchise record with 1,303 yards receiving in 2020. In all, Metcalf has caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards with 29 touchdowns.