QB or not, Brad Holmes looking for “a game-changer” at No. 2

Getty Images

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said earlier this offseason that he could “see some advantage” to drafting a quarterback to learn behind Jared Goff and that’s led to discussions about whether one of the team’s two first-round picks could be used for that purpose.

Few people think that it would be the first of those picks. The Lions have the second overall pick and it’s difficult for a team to use such a high selection on a player they wouldn’t plan on starting immediately. This year’s class is also missing the kind of highly regarded prospect that would make the team think twice about their plans with Goff, but Holmes wasn’t ruling anything out on Thursday.

“I’ve been saying all along that we’re looking for a game-changer at that pick, and really any pick. I’ve said ‘all positions’ — if that position is a quarterback, then it’s a quarterback,” Holmes said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com.

The Lions also have the 32nd pick and that seems like a better spot to consider a player to develop in a reserve role than one where you’re looking for someone to change games.