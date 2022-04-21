Report: Julién Davenport signing with Bears

Free agent offensive tackle Julién Davenport worked out for the Bears. He now is expected to sign with the team, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Offensive linemen Caleb Benenoch and Trenton Scott also worked out for the Bears.

Davenport, 27, entered the NFL as a fourth-round choice of the Texans in 2017. He also has played with the Dolphins and Colts.

He played nine games with four starts with Indianapolis a year ago.

In his five seasons, Davenport has appeared in 60 games with 32 starts.

