Sean McDermott thinks things with Jordan Poyer will work themselves out

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer asked the team for a contract extension earlier this month and he has not reported to voluntary workouts while waiting for something to develop on that front.

On Wednesday, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that Poyer has done a great job as a member of the Bills and that there is “no conflict” between the two sides while adding that “business gets in the way sometimes.” Head coach Sean McDermott said that he believes that business will come to a resolution that allows everyone to move forward.

“I’ve been in communication with Jordan,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I love Jordan, I love his family and he’s been a big part of what we’ve done here to this point. . . . I think these things are going to find a way to work themselves out.”

Poyer was named a first-team All-Pro after posting 93 tackles, five interceptions and three sacks last season. He’s entering the final year of his current deal and the coming weeks should bring some idea if there will be an agreement to extend the relationship beyond 2022.