Steve Keim: “Zero chance” Kyler Murray gets traded

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT
A rocky offseason between the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray won’t include a trade.

That was the word from Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim on Thursday. Keim told reporters that there is “zero chance” that the team will be shipping the first pick of the 2019 draft to another team.

Murray has not requested a trade and his camp made a contract proposal to the Cardinals early in the offseason. The team has not countered with an offer of their own for Murray, who is not attending voluntary workouts with the team this month.

That leaves a lot for the Cardinals to resolve with their quarterback in the coming weeks and months, but Keim was adamant on Thursday that the resolution won’t be that Murray is wearing a different uniform this year.

  1. It’s all fake media BS to pass time without any games. It’s true Kyler needs to be a better leader on the field, but all of these ramblings of leaving are coming from the agent only looking for a commission. A deal wlll be secured another pro-bowl season

  2. Nobody’s trading no one apparently… just based on the twenty, “we’re not trading him” articles I’ve read today.

  3. If he gets traded it will be next year for a boatload of picks, when the QB class is much better.

  5. Zero chance he ever wins his division. Zero chance he ever wins the MVP award. Zero chance he ever wins a Superbowl either. He’s average at best

  6. You meant to say no one will give you more than a 3rd rounder for a gimmick QB. So that’s why you have zero chance…

  7. Keim is the idiot that drafted the vertically challenged and immature QB and brought in a college coach specifically to coach the “new QB” that couldn’t win at the college level, this just after trading up for Rosen (who is just about out of the league). This team is desperate for a competent GM and a QB and a coach which equals bad ownership.

  8. He should consult the worst head coach in the NFL, Kliff Klingsberry, and see how he feels

  10. Baker Mayfield advises that all Team executives tell the truth, and therefore Kyler wouldn’t be traded.

  11. Keim knows without him he’s gone. Kyler Murray getting to the playoffs and choking in the wild card round every year masks his horrible retirement home team building. They serve apple sauce in the lunch room in Arizona

  12. I remember the hype in 2019 draft. Two sport phenom, ultimate dual threat weapon. Sharing a secret offensive plan with Coach Kingsbury, about to take the league by storm.
    The guy is 5′ 10 ?, no problem, just look at the success Wilson and Brees. Oh ! by the way he is faster than Wilson, so he will be a better scrambler.
    But reality struck. Scrambler in the sense of widening the pocket and extending the play he is not. Very fast to run from point A to B with no plan other than save his life he is.

  13. Keim’s move is appropriate right now. At times Kyler has looked outstanding, I would say top 10 talent in those moments. At other times he’s looked only average at best, maybe #20 – 30 QB talent. So the right move is to continue on, to see what they have. Until they know exactly what they’ve got they shouldn’t be making any high $ or long-term decisions (as with Carson Wentz, Jarod Goff, etc).

  15. Do players really like playing with him? I know that Baker Mayfield has been called out as not a gem to play with, but where is the press on what players really thing about this guy. He seems to be eternally pissed off at everyone except for his own erratic play!

  17. Wow…

    There are some commenter here who have CLEARLY never seen him play… ever…

    Unable to extend a play ????

  18. Id like to see how he looks in an offense other than the Klingsbury chuck and duck. I think Klingsbury is more the problem but he aint going anywhere.

