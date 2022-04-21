Steve Keim: “Zero chance” Kyler Murray gets traded

Getty Images

A rocky offseason between the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray won’t include a trade.

That was the word from Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim on Thursday. Keim told reporters that there is “zero chance” that the team will be shipping the first pick of the 2019 draft to another team.

Murray has not requested a trade and his camp made a contract proposal to the Cardinals early in the offseason. The team has not countered with an offer of their own for Murray, who is not attending voluntary workouts with the team this month.

That leaves a lot for the Cardinals to resolve with their quarterback in the coming weeks and months, but Keim was adamant on Thursday that the resolution won’t be that Murray is wearing a different uniform this year.