Titans expecting Ryan Tannehill at offseason program “shortly”

Getty Images

Receiver A.J. Brown isn’t the only player not participating in the Titans’ voluntary offseason program. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also skipped the start of the program.

Coach Mike Vrabel addressed Tannehill’s absence on Thursday.

“Every head coach in the National Football League would like to have every single player there just because that’s what we like to do, we like coaching players,” Vrabel said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “But we’re also respectful of what they’ve done and where they’re doing it. I’ve had communications with Ryan and I’m comfortable where those are at. I expect him back here shortly.”

Tannehill faces a crucial season going into his fourth season in Tennessee. The quarterback has gotten the Titans to the playoffs each of the previous three seasons, but a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2019 was followed by one-and-done home losses each of the past two postseasons.

Tannehill threw three ugly interceptions in the divisional round loss to the Bengals.

He has a $29 million base salary this season and a $38.6 million cap hit but has no guaranteed money left on his deal after 2022.