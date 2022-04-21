Von Miller is a defendant in a revenge-porn lawsuit

Getty Images

Bills linebacker Von Miller has been sued by a women who claims he sent a private photo of her to others as an act of revenge.

According to TMZ.com, a woman proceeding under the Jane Doe pseudonym claims that Miller sent a sexually-explicit photo of her to two unnamed celebrities “in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage.”

She contends that photos were taken during “sexual acts” with the understanding that they wouldn’t be shared. He allegedly texted the photos to two other persons on May 7, 2020. One included the message, “This the bitch you want? You can have her dawg.” The other one, send to a different person, include the same question: “This the bitch you want?

The lawsuit seeks financial damages along with an order preventing Miller from sharing the photo with anyone else.