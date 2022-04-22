2022 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make the first overall selection for the second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used that top spot to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and kick off a quarterback-heavy first round that included Zach Wilson to the Jets, Trey Lance to the 49ers, Justin Fields to the Bears and Mac Jones to the Patriots.

That was last year, though, and this time around, there’s a chance that we could see a draft with no quarterbacks, tight ends, running backs, or receivers taken in the Top 10. 2022 could be the year to shine for offensive tackles and pass rushers, with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia’s Travon Walker showing up in top spots on mock drafts and top-five lists nationwide.

RELATED: FMIA: ‘A Mysterious Year’ — Twelve People In NFL Draft Rooms Share Notes On Picks, Prospects & Trades

It’s a relatively quiet year for quarterbacks without a clear number one prospect at the position. There’s also not a clear landing spot for Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis or Matt Corral of Ole Miss, the top names in this year’s QB class.

This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders. The draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 29 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 30. Below are all 262 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk). Check out additional 2022 NFL Draft coverage including news, rumors, trades, video analysis and more here.

2022 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (from CHI) Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) New York Jets (from SEA) Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans (from CLE) Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) New Orleans Saints (from PHI) Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Green Bay Packers (from LV) Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Round 2

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Jets New York Giants Houston Texans New York Jets (from CAR) Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) Seattle Seahawks Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) Atlanta Falcons Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Washington Commanders (from IND) Chicago Bears (from LAC) New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA) Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers (from LV) New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos (from LAR)

Round 3

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Giants Houston Texans New York Jets Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Chargers Houston Texans (from NO) New York Giants (from MIA) Atlanta Falcons (from IND) Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos (from LAR) Detroit Lions* New Orleans Saints* Cleveland Browns* Baltimore Ravens* Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)* Miami Dolphins (from SF)* Kansas City Chiefs* Los Angeles Rams* San Francisco 49ers*

Round 4

Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans (from DET via CLE) Houston Texans Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ) Baltimore Ravens (from NYG) New York Jets (from CAR) New York Giants (from CHI) Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Denver Broncos (from SEA) New York Jets (from MIN) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA) Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins (from PIT) Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots Baltimore Ravens (from AZ) Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Carolina Panthers (from LAR via HOU) Pittsburgh Steelers* Baltimore Ravens* Green Bay Packers* Baltimore Ravens* Los Angeles Rams* Tennessee Titans*

Round 5

Carolina Panthers (from JAX) Seattle Seahawks (from DET via DEN) New York Jets New York Giants Chicago Bears (from HOU) Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks Philadelphia Eagles (from WAS) Dallas Cowboys (from CLE) Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) New England Patriots (from MIA) Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets (from PIT) Las Vegas Raiders (from NE) Las Vegas Raiders Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ) Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans New England Patriots (from TB) Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers New York Giants (from KC via BAL) Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Dallas Cowboys* Detroit Lions* Dallas Cowboys* Indianapolis Colts*

Round 6

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions New York Giants Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ) Buffalo Bills (from CAR – Conditional) Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers (from DEN) Jacksonville Jaguars (SEA) Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Minnesota Vikings (from BAL via KC – Conditional) Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys (from CLE) New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) Los Angeles Chargers

Round 6 Pick 17 – Choice Forfeited (New Orleans)

Baltimore Ravens (from MIA) Jacksonville Jaguars (from PHI) Jacksonville Jaguars (from PIT) Carolina Panthers (from LV) New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns (from DAL) Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from GB) Denver Broncos (from TB via NYJ and PHI) Houston Texans (from SF via NYJ) Pittsburgh Steelers (from KC – Conditional) Cincinnati Bengals New England Patriots (from LAR) Los Angeles Rams* Los Angeles Rams* Atlanta Falcons* Los Angeles Chargers* Arizona Cardinals* Indianapolis Colts* Detroit Lions* Los Angeles Rams* Tennessee Titans* * San Francisco 49ers* San Francisco 49ers*

Round 7

Jacksonville Jaguars Cleveland Browns (from DET) Miami Dolphins (from HOU via NE and BAL) Pittsburgh Steelers (from NYJ) Cincinnati Bengals (from NYG) Las Vegas Raiders (from CAR) Green Bay Packers (from CHI via HOU) Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills (from ATL) Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN) Detroit Lions (from CLE) Jacksonville Jaguars (from BAL) Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) Los Angeles Rams (from MIA) Indianapolis Colts Washington Commanders (from PHI via IND) Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers (from NE via MIA) Kansas City Chiefs (from LV via NE) Arizona Cardinals Houston Texans (from DAL) Cleveland Browns (from BUF) Miami Dolphins (from TEN) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings (from SF via DEN) Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Chargers* Los Angeles Chargers* Arizona Cardinals* Arizona Cardinals* Green Bay Packers* Kansas City Chiefs* Los Angeles Chargers* Tampa Bay Buccaneers* San Francisco 49ers*