Andrew Berry: Amari Cooper is one of the best route runners in the NFL

Even before the Browns knew they’d acquire Deshaun Watson, they traded for Amari Cooper to boost their receiving corps.

Cleveland’s offense has finished in the top five in rushing in each of its two seasons under head coach Kevin Stefanski. But the club’s passing game has been lackluster. Cleveland was 27th in passing yards in 2021 and 20th in passing touchdowns. Though the team made it to the playoffs in 2020, Cleveland was 24th in passing yards and 13th in passing touchdowns.

Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones led the team with 597 yards receiving in 2021. Jarvis Landry topped the club with 52 catches.

No matter how many games Watson plays in 2022, those receiving numbers should change with Cooper in tow.

“I think Amari is one of the best route runners in the NFL,” General Manager Andrew Berry said in his Friday pre-draft press conference. “And it’s not just like a particular route that he can separate on, but just really the diversity of ways he can get open. He’s just got a really good feel for separating, whether it’s laterally at the top of routes or even vertically. And so I think that’s something that really stands out about his game. And then he has fantastic hands as well — catches the ball really well and has been productive for a long time in the NFL.”

Cooper has eclipsed 1,000 yards in five of his seven seasons since the Raiders took him in the first round of the 2015 draft. While he had a career-high 92 receptions for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns in 2020, that production dipped in 2021 as he finished with 68 catches for 865 yards with eight TDs.