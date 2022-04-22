Brandon Beane: Bills need to focus on what we can improve, not losing overtime coin flip

Getty Images

The Bills’ postseason ended in painful fashion when they lost an overtime coin toss and gave up a touchdown to the Chiefs, never getting the ball in overtime and losing despite quarterback Josh Allen playing an outstanding game. That game led to a new rule that will give both teams a possession in overtime in the playoffs, but Bills General Manager Brandon Beane doesn’t want to focus too much on overtime rules.

Beane said the Bills need to be focused on what they can do to improve, and not on losing the coin toss.

“We could’ve done things in the game to not let it get to a coin flip,” Beane said. “The first thing you’ve got to do is look at yourself. I go back and look at what could I have done with the roster better, and I’m sure, as great as Josh played, there’s things he goes, ‘Maybe if I had done this.’ Or somebody on defense, or a coach, or whoever. We all just, that’s how we’re wired.”

Beane did acknowledge, however, that that one game did influence the way he worked on personnel this offseason, and specifically the idea that if the Bills face Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs again, they want to be better at pressuring him.

“You can’t just judge one game, although your last game will still tell you a lot, if you make the playoffs, where you’re deficient,” Beane said. “The one thing in free agency was, I wanted to be more consistent up front. It’s a quarterback league and we have a quarterback, but we also have to be as consistent as we can of not only harassing the other quarterback but getting him to the ground. That probably was the impetus to get a player like Von Miller.”

If the Bills and Chiefs meet up in the playoffs again, Beane may be glad the overtime rules are different. But he’ll be even more glad that this time he’ll have Von Miller.