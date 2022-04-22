Brett Veach: Hard to replicate Tyreek Hill, but people forget how good Andy Reid is

Getty Images

A report this week indicated the Chiefs are unlikely to make a major trade for a receiver to help fill the void left behind by the departure of Tyreek Hill and General Manager Brett Veach’s Friday press conference offered little reason to think that’s incorrect.

Veach said that “every team would” like to have a player like Hill in their receiving corps, but that he believes the Chiefs have a flexible offense that can reshape itself without making the kind of swings it would take to bring in another big-name receiver.

Part of the reason for that is quarterback Patrick Mahomes and part of it is the presence of head coach Andy Reid.

“On one end it’s very hard to replicate a talent like Tyreek Hill,” Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “But I also think there’s a mindset or idea forgetting how good a coach Andy Reid is. He’s won with all types of quarterback and all different types of offensive schemes. Our staff is very dynamic and, look, we had Tyreek Hill and we were able to implement a lot of RPO stuff and a lot of vertical attack stuff but it doesn’t mean when you have a talent like Pat Mahomes and a Hall of Fame coach like Andy that you can’t rewire and retweak your offense and how you do things. There are multiple ways we scored points over the years.”

Mahomes said this week that he thinks the changes to the receiving corps bring the team more size and versatility than they had in past seasons. Veach can add to that group in next week’s draft and feel good about Reid’s history of coming up with the right offensive approach to suit the personnel he has on hand.