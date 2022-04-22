Buccaneers sign Deadrin Senat

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are making an addition to the defensive line group.

According to multiple reports, the Bucs are signing Deadrin Senat. It’s a return to Tampa for Senat after he played his college ball at USF.

Senat was a Falcons third-round pick in 2018 and he found a role on the Atlanta defensive line as a rookie, but has not seen much playing time since that season. Fifteen of Senat’s 22 career appearances came that year and he has not appeared in a regular season game since 2020. Senat was released off of injured reserve last November.

The Buccaneers have several defensive linemen back from last season, but Ndamukong Suh, who led all linemen in snaps last year, remains a free agent.