Bucs get $9 million in cap space with Tom Brady restructure

Posted by Josh Alper on April 22, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Buccaneers have opened up some more cap space ahead of next week’s draft.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has restructured quarterback Tom Brady‘s contract. There aren’t any details of the specific tweaks that have been made to the pact, but it clears $9 million in cap room for the coming season.

Brady’s contract is up after this season, but the extension he signed last year included three void years to spread out his cap hit. The contract also includes a clause barring the Bucs from using a franchise tag.

Brady and Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht both said this week that there have been no conversations about Brady’s plans beyond the 2022 season. If there is a future in Tampa, it will have to come with a new contract.

14 responses to “Bucs get $9 million in cap space with Tom Brady restructure

  4. So tired of Beady and his constant attention seeking. Can’t wait for the Bucs season to end and for him to be faced wieh the rest of his life

  8. “The only thing deflating sun… is his passer rating”

    Only the Cheatin Tom fan club would interpret that as anything but the smoking gun.

    #TommyCheated
    #AsteriskOnHisCareer

  9. He restructure his contract yearly, but don’t weep for Tommy he’s getting paid every penny he’s earned and then some

  10. 100% guarantee you he didn’t give them any contractual rights to 2023. Bruce Arians made it clear Brady was playing for the Bucs or no one this year, Brady heard that message loud and clear.

  12. The cap is a lid of BS. It was put in for the purpose of parity but the way some teams manipulate it is a joke. They should just limit every player to 3 year contracts so teams can’t manipulate the cap as easy. Once a player contemplates retirement or turns 40 they should only allow 1 year contracts.

  14. why is Brady the GOAT? He perhaps has the best feet in the pocket of all time, he reads D’s as well as anyone, he has a really good arm but not as good as Rodgers (or Vick or George, my top 3), his running ability is nil, and so on….tactical attributes puts Brady no better or no worse than the other great QBs whether that’s Rodgers, Wilson, Manning, etc….so why has he been to 10 Super Bowls, the others just a couple? It’s simple. He’s taken less money. Money used at one time to get Derell Revis, another time to get Stephan Gilmore, another time spread out over 4-5 players at varying positional groups. It’s that and also the Patriots (Steelers, Ravens) never pay a WR top 5 money or better (end of the Chiefs when they inked HIll to that massive contract, and why they got rid of him this offseason) and use that money more wisely. Football is the ultimate team game of team games. Brady is going to have multi-generational wealth when he retires (regardless of Gisele), for 5-10 generations…but he took less so he could have a chance to win and win and win. He’ll be massively rich (money wise), but not as rich as Rodgers, but 25 yrs after both retire, we’ll have vague memories of Rodgers (the newest generation then won’t remember Rodgers at all), but everyone will still be talking about Brady as the GOAT.

