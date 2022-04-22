Chiefs are a “long shot” to trade for big name receiver like Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin

Getty Images

If you’re thinking about making a bet on the next destination of 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel being Kansas City, think again.

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com reports that the Chiefs aren’t likely to make a move for Samuel or other big-name receivers believes to potentially be available in trade — DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, and Terry McLaurin. Per Chadiha, each of those options “are probably all long shots at this point.”

The Chiefs, thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, have a pair of first-round picks in the 2022 draft. However, they have signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Also, they traded Hill because they didn’t want to make a gigantic financial investment in a veteran receiver. They’d surely have to do that with Samuel, Metcalf, Brown, or McLaurin.

But a “long shot” isn’t an impossibility. Circumstances apparently could change. For now, though, the Chiefs seem to be willing to go forward with what they have — and possibly to address the receiver position in the draft.