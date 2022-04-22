Drew Brees thinks Taysom Hill should still get 10-15 snaps a game at quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT
The Saints are planning to have Taysom Hill focus on tight end instead of playing quarterback, but Drew Brees isn’t so sure that’s a good idea.

Brees, who played with Hill for four years in New Orleans, believes that Hill should keep playing some quarterback, just as he did under former head coach Sean Payton.

“You re-sign Jameis [Winston], coming off the knee injury. To me, there’s no doubt that he’s going to come back stronger than ever and have some more wisdom, experience and maturity under his belt. Andy Dalton played a lot of football, started a lot of games, won a lot of games, taking teams to the playoffs,” Brees told NoLa.com. “With those two guys, plus the role that Taysom plays, which I still am a believe that Taysom should be playing 10-15 snaps at quarterback a game at a minimum, just with the threat he is. I know he’s so valuable in so many other ways. I think they’re pretty set at quarterback, if you ask me.”

Although Payton loved what Hill was able to do as a quarterback/running back/receiver/special teamer, new head coach Dennis Allen seems to want a more traditional approach to the position.

1 responses to “Drew Brees thinks Taysom Hill should still get 10-15 snaps a game at quarterback

  1. Hill is overrated, if he was good enough to be getting 10-15 reps per game at QB, then why was he never made the starter full time? Only played during injury, or would come in because he could do what Brees couldn’t do, which was scramble or throw the ball far.

