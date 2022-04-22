Earl Thomas wants to play again

Getty Images

It’s been a while since safety Earl Thomas has been on a football field, but he’d like to change that soon.

Thomas signed a four-year deal with the Ravens before the 2019 season, but only played one season for Baltimore before being released after a practice altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark. Thomas punched Clark during that incident and Ravens players did not want Thomas to continue on as a member of the team.

There were visits and discussions with other teams, but Thomas never signed on with anyone and has missed the last two seasons. The soon-to-be 33-year-old would like to resume his career this season.

“I’m ready,” Thomas told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point — I’m proud of that.”

Thomas was a three-time All-Pro and one of the best defensive backs in the league during most of his time with the Seahawks, which will likely be enough to earn him a few looks around the league. We’re well removed from those seasons, however, and Thomas has accumulated a good deal of rust since being dispatched by the Ravens, so there may not be much more than those looks in his future.