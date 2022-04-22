Earl Thomas wants to play again

Posted by Josh Alper on April 22, 2022, 9:11 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

It’s been a while since safety Earl Thomas has been on a football field, but he’d like to change that soon.

Thomas signed a four-year deal with the Ravens before the 2019 season, but only played one season for Baltimore before being released after a practice altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark. Thomas punched Clark during that incident and Ravens players did not want Thomas to continue on as a member of the team.

There were visits and discussions with other teams, but Thomas never signed on with anyone and has missed the last two seasons. The soon-to-be 33-year-old would like to resume his career this season.

“I’m ready,” Thomas told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point — I’m proud of that.”

Thomas was a three-time All-Pro and one of the best defensive backs in the league during most of his time with the Seahawks, which will likely be enough to earn him a few looks around the league. We’re well removed from those seasons, however, and Thomas has accumulated a good deal of rust since being dispatched by the Ravens, so there may not be much more than those looks in his future.

21 responses to “Earl Thomas wants to play again

  1. Didnt the defense hold a team meeting without him, in which they all agreed that they wanted him off the team? That says a lot.

  5. USFL would make a nice proving ground if any players would want to be around him. Perhaps he should also state having made an attitude adjustment as part of his selling point.

  6. You’ll put up with a head case if he’s a hall of fame caliber player in his prime. Which Earl absolutely was in Seattle.

    But he’d lost several steps already. It’s telling the team voted him off. It’s even more telling that Dan Quinn and Jerry Jones didn’t bring him in while revamping that Dallas defense.

    And now he has a couple years of rust, too?

  8. Is Earl Thomas a Hall of Famer? I am guessing that he is, or does the way it ended in Seattle and Baltimore change that?

    Anyway, unsure if this juice is worth the squeeze anymore.

  10. If he can still run, he could be a dangerous piece in Miami’s secondary, which is already pretty stacked. Could use a veteran FS though to play next to the stud, Jevon Holland. Brandon Jones is a solid player already but might be time to move on from Eric Rowe.

    Hard to believe he’s got much juice left though. Maybe Eric Weddle inspired him?

  15. I’m sure he can be an upgrade for many teams. He would be more valuable if a team could depend on him for some veteran leadership. That seems unlikely.

  17. Looking back over the past 12 years…Earl Thomas was the only Seattle Seahawks 1st round pick that wasn’t a bust and made it to a 2nd contract. That’s 1st round futility.

  18. Goodbye Earl! When your own teammates don’t want any part of your act, it’s time for an attitude and career adjustment. How about MMA or WWE? You can kick, punch and flip off people to year heart’s desire.

  20. “I’m ready to play. My money is running out and I’m starting to freak out a bit so someone sign me please!”

