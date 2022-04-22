Jaguars considering four players with No. 1 overall choice

Getty Images

Nearly every mock draft has the Jaguars taking either Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or Georgia defensive end Travon Walker first overall. Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke allowed Friday that the team is considering four players for the choice.

Baalke wouldn’t name names, obviously, but offensive tackles Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu could be the other two names on the team’s list of top prospects.

“It’s a work in progress,” Baalke said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union.

The Jaguars used the No. 1 overall choice on Trevor Lawrence in 2021, and then used a second first-rounder on running back Travis Etienne.

They used the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, which is why most mock drafts rule out one of the offensive tackles. Many are betting on Hutchinson being the choice.

Myles Garrett was the last defensive lineman to go No. 1 overall.

”Aidan is a good football player,” Baalke said. “There are other good football players in this draft. Who’s going to be the best player when it’s all said and done? Heck, if we knew, that we’d go to Vegas and make money now. I’ve looked at this that you do the work, watch the film and study the character of the guy.”

With quarterbacks rated lower than usual, it could prove to be an unusual draft.