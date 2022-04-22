Jaguars say no team has called them about trading up to the No. 1 overall pick

Getty Images

Without a highly touted franchise quarterback, the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft doesn’t have much value.

So it’s no surprise that Jacksonville General Manager Trent Baalke said today that the Jaguars haven’t received a single phone call from a team wanting to trade for the top pick.

“Nobody has called directly,” Baalke said.

If the Jaguars want to trade down and pick up some extra picks, Baalke can call around and find out what he can get. But he’d have to take significantly less than teams have usually received when trading down from No. 1 overall.

Virtually every mock draft has the Jaguars taking either Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or Georgia defensive end Travon Walker first overall.