Jaguars say no team has called them about trading up to the No. 1 overall pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT
Without a highly touted franchise quarterback, the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft doesn’t have much value.

So it’s no surprise that Jacksonville General Manager Trent Baalke said today that the Jaguars haven’t received a single phone call from a team wanting to trade for the top pick.

“Nobody has called directly,” Baalke said.

If the Jaguars want to trade down and pick up some extra picks, Baalke can call around and find out what he can get. But he’d have to take significantly less than teams have usually received when trading down from No. 1 overall.

Virtually every mock draft has the Jaguars taking either Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or Georgia defensive end Travon Walker first overall.

  1. No one wants the cost it takes to get number 1 pick. There is a lot of depth at pass rusher that will be used on that pick. Make the pick and live with it, don’t trick it.

  2. Makes sense. There doesn’t appear to be a “can’t-miss” prospect worth moving up for.

  4. Leave it to Baalke to put the other teams on notice that no one else is interested so they can lowball to get the top pick.

  5. Why would they? There aren’t any players in this draft worth surrendering that amount of capital for.

