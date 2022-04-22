Josh Allen working on ball placement this offseason

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 22, 2022, 11:14 AM EDT
There’s no doubt that Buffalo’s Josh Allen has become one of the league’s elite quarterbacks.

But as the Bills QB1 enters his fifth season, Allen still has elements of his game he wants to improve.

Buffalo got its offseason program started this week and Allen said he’d like to get better at putting passes in a better position for his receivers to gain yards after the catch. That was one of the few weak points of the team’s offense in 2021.

“I think, myself especially, making sure I’m on time, making the right reads and giving our guys good enough balls to get some more [yards after the catch],” Allen said, via Ryan Talbot of nyup.com. “That’s one thing I think, on offense, run after catch was wasn’t very high last year. But again, that’s me putting the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to catch in a good position to make a run after the catch.

“So working on that, that’s been one of my biggest takeaways in this offseason and trying to work on just ball placement and allowing our receivers to do that.”

Allen does have receivers who can take advantage of those opportunities to get yards after the catch, particularly Stefon Diggs. With Ken Dorsey now the team’s offensive coordinator, there may be a new few wrinkles within the scheme to get Diggs out in space and pick up chunk yardage.

6 responses to “Josh Allen working on ball placement this offseason

  1. As he should…Being the team’s leading rusher vs KC in the 13 Seconds Game is a major red flag.

    Better placement instead of just running with it or chucking it down field all the time, isn’t a way to consistency as a QB.

    He’s either going to get hurt or end up being the same QB he is now which is a QB who needs to run a lot to be effective.

  3. The improvement in his accuracy is almost unprecedented.

    Allen has a pretty relentless work ethic. He is only going to get better. Perfect QB for Buffalo.

  5. Maybe he should work on that 27.3 QBR he had against the Jags when he basically gave the game away to one of the worst defenses in the league. Six points against a team that average giving up 26.9 points per game? That was all on Allen. He was just terrible.

  6. “Maybe he should work on that 27.3 QBR he had against the Jags when he basically gave the game away to one of the worst defenses in the league. Six points against a team that average giving up 26.9 points per game? That was all on Allen. He was just terrible.”
    _________________________

    LOL – one game?

