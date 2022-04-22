Josh Allen working on ball placement this offseason

Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Buffalo’s Josh Allen has become one of the league’s elite quarterbacks.

But as the Bills QB1 enters his fifth season, Allen still has elements of his game he wants to improve.

Buffalo got its offseason program started this week and Allen said he’d like to get better at putting passes in a better position for his receivers to gain yards after the catch. That was one of the few weak points of the team’s offense in 2021.

“I think, myself especially, making sure I’m on time, making the right reads and giving our guys good enough balls to get some more [yards after the catch],” Allen said, via Ryan Talbot of nyup.com. “That’s one thing I think, on offense, run after catch was wasn’t very high last year. But again, that’s me putting the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to catch in a good position to make a run after the catch.

“So working on that, that’s been one of my biggest takeaways in this offseason and trying to work on just ball placement and allowing our receivers to do that.”

Allen does have receivers who can take advantage of those opportunities to get yards after the catch, particularly Stefon Diggs. With Ken Dorsey now the team’s offensive coordinator, there may be a new few wrinkles within the scheme to get Diggs out in space and pick up chunk yardage.