Kliff Kingsbury: I like what’s in our WR room right now

Getty Images

While there is still no new deal for Kyler Murray, Thursday’s comments from him, Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim, and team owner Michael Bidwill made it clear that the quarterback isn’t on the trading block.

But with the draft next week, Arizona will have a chance to upgrade Murray’s weapons.

Though the club re-signed A.J. Green, Arizona won’t have Christian Kirk in its receiving corps for 2022 — as the 2018 second-round pick signed with the Jaguars in free agency. But head coach Kliff Kingsbury was feeling positive about the group of receivers he’ll have to work with in the coming season.

“I like what’s in the room right now,” Kingsbury said during his Thursday press conference. “I think we’re always trying to find a young guy to develop after losing Christian. Really excited to see how Rondale [Moore] steps into more of that role next year. Getting A.J. [Green], I think, was huge. We really liked what he gave us last year on and off the field. And then obviously ‘Hop’ [DeAndre Hopkins], I mean you saw the difference he made when he was in there, so hopefully we can get him back full go. And have some younger guys in Antoine [Wesley] and [Greg] Dortch that we like, and we’ll continue to develop them as well.”

The Cardinals hold the 23rd overall pick in the first round of next week’s draft.