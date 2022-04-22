Kwity Paye focused on “savagery” heading into second season

Getty Images

Defensive end Kwity Paye was drafted in the first round last year with the hope that he’d spark the Colts pass rush during his rookie season and there were some sparks of that when he was healthy enough to play.

Paye hurt his hamstring in the third week of the season and missed a couple of games, but was able to record four sacks and 10 quarterback hits in the final 12 weeks of the year. That wasn’t enough to solve the team’s issues and they traded for Yannick Ngakoue this offseason in order to further boost their ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

Paye is doing what he can to boost his game as well and he said this week that he’s focusing on one area in particular when it comes to upping his impact on games.

“Savagery,” Paye said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That’s what I really wanted to focus on this offseason.”

Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are a pair of big-name acquisitions for the Colts defense this year, but the unit’s ability to better control opposing defenses won’t come down to just those two. If Paye can take a step forward, the unit should be more threatening than it was a year ago.