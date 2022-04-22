Matt Corral is ready for whatever happens in the draft

Getty Images

Six days from the draft, one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class is preparing to attend it in person — and he’s ready for whatever happens.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral, regarded by Simms as the top quarterback of the bunch, appeared on Friday’s PFT Live. Corral, appearing courtesy of his partnership with USAA, made the case for being the first guy selected, explaining attributes that will add up to winning and addressing the things he knows he’ll need to do in order to thrive at the next level.

He’s been linked most closely to five teams — the Panthers, Eagles, Steelers, Saints, and Falcons — but he said he has spoken to all of them and wouldn’t be surprised to be drafted by any of them.

Corral is on controlling what he can control. He’s ready to compete. If that ultimately means playing right away or sitting behind a starter for now, he’s fine with it. It’s the right mindset to have, because it’s the only mindset he can have in a system that allocates talent based on a system of dibs exercised by the 32 teams. Corral can go anywhere, so he has to be ready to go everywhere.

We’ll know the where it is soon enough. And then he moves on to the next phase of his football career.