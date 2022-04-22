Nick Caserio doesn’t expect much interest in trading up to No. 3

Getty Images

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has two of the first 13 picks in his pocket heading into next week’s draft and he calls himself open for any offers for those picks that might come his way, but it takes two to tango and Caserio doesn’t think the first of those picks is going to attract many dance partners.

Caserio held a pre-draft press conference on Thursday and he was asked about his willingness to make moves involving the third and 13th picks. In a draft without surefire quarterback prospects that will lead to teams trying to leapfrog their way to the front of the line, Caserio said he doesn’t expect there to be much interest from other teams in making the jump up to the third spot.

“Flexible, open-minded, adaptable, I would say those are adjectives I would use to describe that process,” Caserio said. “The reality is probably very few teams are going to want to come up to No. 3, just being honest. That’s okay. So probably pick at No. 3, and then No. 13, could we go up, could we go down? Over the next week or so, you’re going to talk to different teams more about positioning, about what’s their philosophy, about what’s their willingness to move.”

The Texans have needs all over the roster, so any player taken at No. 3 is likely to be in line for a big role right off the bat. The same would be true at No. 13, so the Texans may just stay put and be content with improving the talent on hand in Houston.