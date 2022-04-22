Report: Giants trying to trade Kadarius Toney

Getty Images

The Giants are trying to trade receiver Kadarius Toney, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The team has made calls to see what they can get for the 2021 first-round choice, per Leonard.

Toney has opted not to take part in the team’s voluntary offseason program under new coach Brian Daboll, which could serve as the last straw for the Giants.

According to Leonard, “There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago. His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.”

Toney had foot issues that limited his work in the spring after a late start due to a delay in signing his contract. He then dealt with COVID-19 and a hamstring injury during training camp. Toney expressed frustration with a limited role early in the regular season before missing six of the final seven games with another bout of COVID, an oblique injury and a shoulder injury.

He was ejected from a loss to the Cowboys for throwing a punch.

It added up to a disappointing and frustrating rookie season for both the wideout and the team.

Toney, 23, made 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns last season.