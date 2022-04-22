Sam Tevi visits Cowboys

Getty Images

Offensive tackle Sam Tevi had a free agent visit with the Cowboys this week.

Tevi played out his rookie contract with the Chargers, becoming a free agent in March. He is a Dallas-Fort Worth native.

The Chargers made Tevi a sixth-round choice in 2017, and he played his first four seasons there. He has played 58 games with 44 starts.

Last season, Tevi started 14 games at left tackle.

The Cowboys cut right tackle La'el Collins. They have Tyron Smith at left tackle with plans to start Terence Steele at right tackle, but Tevi could compete for the starting right tackle job or become the swing tackle.