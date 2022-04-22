Seahawks draft picks 2022: Full list of Seattle’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

One of the biggest moves this NFL offseason came when the Seattle Seahawks traded away their franchise quarterback. One week after head coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson, the QB was acquired by the Denver Broncos. Seattle received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and multiple draft picks including 2022 first, second and fifth-round picks from Denver in exchange for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. As a result, the Seahawks will enter the 2022 NFL season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since the 2011 season.

In another sign the Seahawks are rebuilding their roster this season, the team released veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner was the last player remaining from the team’s Super Bowl XLVIII championship in 2012. The move created $16.6 million in cap space and Wagner ended up staying in the NFC West as he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite the losses of Wilson and Wagner, Seattle has made some key signings this offseason, including retaining some of their own key players. S Quandre Diggs re-signed with the team on a three-year, $40 million contract while RB Rashaad Penny agreed to a one-year deal. Other signings by the team include TE Will Dissly, DT Al Woods, LB Uchenna Nwosu, DT Quinton Jefferson, C Kyle Fuller, CB Artie Burns and QB Geno Smith. Meanwhile, the Seahawks lost TE Gerald Everett to the Los Angeles Chargers and CB D.J. Reed to the New York Jets.

In April, the Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith to a one-year deal, giving them three quarterbacks on the roster (Smith, Lock and Jacob Eason. It’s an open question whether Seattle will pursue a QB in this year’s draft, although Carroll said recently that the Seahawks would “still be in the quarterback business” if Smith came back for 2022.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 9 (from DEN)

Round 2: No. 40 (from DEN)

Round 2: No. 41

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: No. 109 (from NYJ)

Round 5: No. 145 (from DET through DEN)

Round 6: No. 153

Round 7: No. 229

