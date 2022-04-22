What will be Seattle’s next move at quarterback?

Getty Images

The Seahawks have three quarterbacks under contract as the draft approaches. That doesn’t mean they’ll refrain from adding a fourth.

Coach Pete Carroll previously said that, if/when Geno Smith re-signs, they’d still be in the “quarterback business.” During Thursday’s pre-draft press conference, G.M. John Schneider was asked whether their thoughts at the quarterback position have changed since Smith returned.

Carroll provided a concise response: “No.”

Carroll separately addressed the motivation to keep Smith.

“It’s real important for the stability moving forward,” Carroll said. “He’s been here a number of years. He’s got great background with us, and he brings that real sense of what we’re all about. He’s helping the younger quarterbacks as they’re transitioning to learning our stuff. He’s a great illustration for them, and what it takes. It feels good. He’s really excited about the opportunity and it’s going to be a real competition.”

The competition primarily will happen between Smith and Drew Lock, unless the Seahawks drat a quarterback in the early rounds or trade for Baker Mayfield. Lock arrived as a result of the Russell Wilson trade. Carroll was asked about the new arrival, a fourth-year former recon-round pick.

“His first impression for me is that he’s really excited about the new energy of our club, the energy that he can feel from the players and the coaches about his opportunity,” Carroll said. “He’s upbeat and very comfortable with how everything’s gone so far. It’s been really quick, but he’s been open to say that and express that. It’s a new lease on life for him and he’s looking forward to taking full advantage of that. He’s coming in with his competitive hat on and ready to roll. It’s going to be really exciting to see how he fits in.”

The Seahawks could use some excitement right now. With franchise cornerstones like Wilson and Bobby Wagner gone, and in light of a pervasive sense that the Seahawks are tearing it all down in the hopes of building it back up, any building blocks toward contention will be embraced by the team’s fans.