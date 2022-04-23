Brett Veach: We have a “ton of time” to get deal done with Orlando Brown Jr.

Getty Images

On April 23, 2021, the Chiefs traded for Orlando Brown Jr. For what they gave up — compensation that included a first-round choice — the Chiefs always were going to sign Brown to a long-term deal.

And they will. Sometime.

The Chiefs used the $16.6 million franchise tag on Brown, who has yet to sign the tag. That gives them until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. The Chiefs, who are busy with draft preparation, are not in a hurry, and Brown currently has no agent.

“He’s kind of redoing the agent process, and where we are right now and in addition to the Tyreek Hill trade with our cap and having flexibility now, it allows us to take a step back and get through this draft,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said Friday, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “We certainly anticipate that once the draft is over, I’m sure there will be a point that there’s a finality to him going out there and finding an agent.”

Brown started 16 regular-season games for the Chiefs last season, missing one game with a calf injury. He earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

In 2020, the Chiefs tagged defensive tackle Chris Jones before working out a four-year, $85 million deal one day before the league’s deadline.

“We have a ton of time to talk,” Veach said of Brown, “and you guys know how the Chris Jones deal went, where it was right there toward the end. That’s typically how all these things go where there’s no rush on either side.”