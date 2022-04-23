Chiefs president says all options are on the table for a potential new stadium

Getty Images

After Chiefs President Mark Donovan said recently that the team could leave Kansas City for a new stadium in the suburbs, the mayor of Kansas City quickly responded that the team ought to stay. In his latest comments, Donovan again said it’s possible the Chiefs could move elsewhere.

Donovan said staying at Arrowhead Stadium, building a new stadium in Kansas City, or moving to the suburbs are all possible.

“All of those are on the table,” he said, via the Kansas City Star. “The perspective I want to give everybody is: Take a breath. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The Chiefs are currently studying the feasibility of Arrowhead, where their current lease runs through 2031. He said it’s going to take the team some time to consider its options.

“We do have to look at, does it make sense to build new? But you can’t even have that discussion and really get serious about it until you know what you have. And that’s going to take awhile,” he said.

Whether the Chiefs play in a new stadium or Arrowhead gets major renovations, it’s safe to assume that taxpayers will pay for a large portion of an expensive construction project.