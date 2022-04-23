Doug Pederson: Jaguars “better be right” with our No. 1 overall pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 23, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
NFL Combine
Getty Images

The Jaguars have had the first overall pick in the NFL draft two years in a row for a reason, and they can’t afford to miss on an opportunity to draft an impact player on Thursday night.

That’s the word from Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who said his team absolutely must get a player who’s going to make a significant contribution this season.

You better be right,” Pederson said. “That person is going to come in and start. That’s why you pick him first overall.”

Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke says he hasn’t received a single call from any team looking to trade up to No. 1, so it appears that the Jaguars will use that first overall pick. The Jaguars say they are considering four players, and although they haven’t named them, they are almost certainly Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

4 responses to “Doug Pederson: Jaguars “better be right” with our No. 1 overall pick

  1. The safest pick would be offensive linemen, protect your number ONE pick your quarterback. That makes the most sense.

  2. …or what? Are you going to get fired again?

    It’s a draft. You make the best possible educated guess you can and go from there. There’s at least 5 future studs, the top 2 DE’s & the top 2 tackles you can basically flip a coin.

    My only question is where Sauce is going to end up, because every team that didn’t pick him is going to regret it.

  3. I can’t believe they did not have Sauce in that group of four. The top of the draft is comparatively weak, why not take the best player, regardless of position?

  4. Doug better hope Trevor was the right pick. He was horrible (12td/17int) as a rookie and I don’t think it was all Urban Meyer. Davis Mills was by far the best rookie QB (16td/10int). I loved what my Eagles did with Doug but Doug runs the Reid system, which is what got him fired. Got Nagy fired. Got Childress fired. Got Shurmur fired. Has won Reid ONE Super Bowl since 1999. It’s a pass happy system that often miuses the run game.

