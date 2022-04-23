Former Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn dies at 62

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Clayton Weishuhn died in a car wreck near his hometown of Wall, Texas, on Friday, Charles Bryce of the San Angelo Standard-Times reports. Weishuhn was 62.

Weishuhn, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle in a one-car rollover accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety report obtained by the newspaper.

Weishuhn became an NAIA All-American at Angelo State and helped the school to a national title in 1978. The Patriots drafted him in the third round in 1982.

The 229 tackles Weishuhn totaled in 1983 still stand as a single-season team record.

He injured his knee in the season opener in 1984, sidelining him the rest of that season and the following season.

Weishuhn returned in 1986 but four games into the season he injured a hamstring and a groin, which prematurely ended his season.

The Patriots traded him to the Packers in 1987, and he played seven games in Green Bay before calling it a career at the age of 27.

In six career seasons, Weishuhn appeared in 39 games with 26 starts.