Jets, Lions, Packers reportedly interested in Deebo Samuel

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2022, 8:52 AM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

It’s unclear whether the 49ers will trade receiver Deebo Samuel. It’s a little more clear as to where he could be traded.

Multiple reports that emerged on Friday indicated that the Jets, Packers, and Lions have shown interest in making the trade. Regardless of the source, the fact that the same trio of teams was leaked to both ESPN and NFL Network strongly suggests that it’s the same person spreading the info. Usually in such situations, it’s coming from the agent. If it comes from the team, it suggests that the team is at least thinking about making the move.

It’s surprising that the list isn’t longer, frankly. This is an All-Pro receiver, one of the best in the league. A dual-threat weapon who can create havoc with the ball in his hands.

It’s hard to imagine the 49ers trading him to the Packers, for the same reason it was hard to imagine the Packers trading Aaron Rodgers to the 49ers. While not in the same division, they’re rivals whose paths cross in the postseason from time to time — including twice in the past three years.

The Lions make sense because Samuel’s mindset fits the attitude coach Dan Campbell is trying to create within the locker room. If Samuel would willingly choose Detroit (even without no-trade clauses, players seem to have more power in this regard than ever), it would be a huge coup for the Lions.

The Jets continue to make the most sense, given the multiple connections to the San Francisco coaching staff and the fact that the Jets were ready to trade for Tyreek Hill. They need weapons for quarterback Zach Wilson. Samuel would go a long way toward filling that need.

Other teams could make the move. Some teams (such as the Patriots) could be involved with the express understanding that their name not be mentioned as being involved.

Again, the 49ers should want to keep any potential trade under wraps until the first-round pick they’d be getting in 2022 is ready to be made. That eliminates any chance of getting leapfrogged for the guy they want, once other teams see that the 49ers are holding a given spot on the draft board.

We’ll know more in five days, when the draft gets going. It’s entirely possible that we’ll officially find out about a Samuel trade when the Commissioner walks to the podium, gets booed, and then announces that the 49ers are now on the clock.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Jets, Lions, Packers reportedly interested in Deebo Samuel

  1. It’s kind of a shock to see my beloved Lions being mentioned as anything other than the losing team on any given Sunday. Perhaps the stench of Quinntricia is finally starting to subside.

  2. Jets are desperate so let’s take the 10th and their other pick in the 30’s

    Lions better be offering their pick in top 10 and the Lambs 1st round pick from the Goff deal

    If Green Bay is offering the Raiders 1st from the Adams deal and their 1st
    along with a 3rd. Then maybe……..

    Get your picks up Eagles, Dallas,etc

    Lynch and Shanny better Hustle these teams.

    Im a huge Deebo fan and I want him to stay in red and gold but, just because he said trade him. Doesn’t mean we have to give him away. Teams can’t find his talent on the clearance aisle. Pay up 9ERS for Deebos services or interested trade partners have to pay up

  3. Deebo to the Packers makes a lot of sense, however this wouldn’t make me very happy being a Bears fan.

  4. It’s surprising that the list isn’t longer, frankly. This is an All-Pro receiver, one of the best in the league. A dual-threat weapon who can create havoc with the ball in his hands.
    ————-
    Well right now its unknown whether Samuel actually had an issue with his role, if he does have an issue hes no longer a dual threat weapon. That’s not to say hes not good but it definitely takes away value and then when you add in that hes only had 1 productive season it’s not a stretch

  6. bay49er707faithful says:

    April 23, 2022 at 9:11 am

    Jets are desperate so let’s take the 10th and their other pick in the 30’s

    Lions better be offering their pick in top 10 and the Lambs 1st round pick from the Goff deal

    If Green Bay is offering the Raiders 1st from the Adams deal and their 1st
    along with a 3rd. Then maybe……..

    Get your picks up Eagles, Dallas,etc

    Lynch and Shanny better Hustle these teams.

    Im a huge Deebo fan and I want him to stay in red and gold but, just because he said trade him. Doesn’t mean we have to give him away. Teams can’t find his talent on the clearance aisle. Pay up 9ERS for Deebos services or interested trade partners have to pay up
    ———–
    Lol so you think Deebo is worth more in picks than Adams or Hill? And that hes worth the 2nd pick plus? Lol 49ers would have to add to Samuel to get pick 2 in the draft. Take the homer glasses off kid

  7. Why is it far fetched to trade Samuel to the Packers but a potential Metcalf to the Packers was not met with the same indifference? If they pony up I believe either are more than possible.

  8. Same agent represents Deebo, AJ Brown and DK Metcalf

    Coincidence that all 3 have had their respective franchises have “HAD” to come out and say they are not trading their star WRs this off season??

    Coincidence that both AJ Brown and Deebo scrubbed their social of their respective team and discredit their affinity for their teams???

    It’s the agent stirring up media and fan base drama so his clients can get paid. Nothing wrong with that

    The only problem is that he’s pitting client vs client to set new market value and neither one of the 3 WRs want to sign 1sy now because, the other 2 will use his contract as the bench mark and surpass his deal.

  10. GB, NO and hell no. They’re too cheap. No way is SF going to trade him to the cheeseheads. Two 1st rounds of 22 & 28, whoopie? Seriously. That “reporting” is puse BS.

  11. Zach Wilson is most likely not going to be a good quarterback and is probably a bust therefore it’s a waste to spend draft capital getting a receiver for him as opposed to drafting one.

    The the Jets should save their draft capital for drafting a quarterback next year.

    You don’t build around a bust

  12. I’m not surprised that ‘the list is short.’ Seems there were 3-5 teams willing to pay Devante and Tyreek that kind of money and Deebo’s gonna want the same. It’s a lot of cap to blow on a receiver

  13. It depends on what Deebo really wants. If he’s after the money, he could end up in New York or Detroit. If it’s a championship he’s after, it could be Green Bay.

  15. The Ravens needs a WR1 desperately. Brown and Andrews can’t do it all. I’m shocked the Ravens aren’t in the hunt.

  16. The Packers ??? I seriously doubt it. Sure he’d be a great addition,… but at what cost ? I doubt they want to trade for a player threatening to hold out over a contract negotiation. If they did,… it would be a 1 year rental,.. and that’s not good business. Samuel is going to want $20+ mil/yr.

  17. Keep in mind a just a few years ago he had a serious injury. Has come back strong but all the hits he is taking playing rb and receiver may shorten his career. That’s why the list isn’t long. That said, I take the lions over the jets any day of the week and twice on Sunday

  19. Don’t do it GB. You can get a couple of receivers next week with a lot fewer miles on them, not to mention heads that aren’t so swollen.

  20. Look for the Packers to make a heavy run at Deebo, Lord knows they’ve incurred heavy losses and they need him in the worst way.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.