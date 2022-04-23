Mike Tomlin speaks at Dwayne Haskins’ funeral

Getty Images

On Friday morning in Pittsburgh, Dwayne Haskins was remembered by family, friends, and teammates.

The 24-year-old died two weeks ago today in a South Florida traffic accident.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, most of the current members of the Steelers’ roster attended, including Cam Heyward, Mitchell Trubisky, and Diontae Johnson. Coach Mike Tomlin served as one of six speakers.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer attended the ceremony. Steelers owner Art Rooney II and G.M. Kevin Colbert also were present.

The service was arranged by Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya. His parents are hosting public memorial services this weekend in New Jersey and Maryland.

Haskins was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, after playing college football at Ohio State. He played for Washington and Pittsburgh in three NFL seasons.