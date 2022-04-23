Myles Garrett makes a social media recruiting pitch to Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Many of the biggest moves in the NFL this offseason have been precipitated by social media posts. That’s life in the NFL now: If a player isn’t happy with his contract, he expresses his unhappiness by removing references to his team from his social media accounts. If a player is about to sign a contract, he hints at big news coming on social media.

So a cryptic post by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, which may not look like much at first, is worth keeping an eye on.

Garrett posted on his Instagram stories a picture of himself and Jadeveon Clowney, who played in Cleveland last year and is now a free agent. Garrett captioned the photo with the words, “Job not finished.”

Clowney has joined a new team each of the last three offseasons, being traded to the Seahawks in 2019 and signing with the Titans in 2020 before going to the Browns in 2021. He has usually taken his time to find the right fit, and he may do so again this year. But Garrett clearly thinks the right fit is in Cleveland.