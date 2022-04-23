USFL has its first three-point conversion

Getty Images

Pro football has seen its first three-point conversion.

The USFL allows teams to go for three after a touchdown by lining up from the 10-yard line and running or passing into the end zone, and the Philadelphia Stars did it today against the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Philadelphia trailed 23-21 in the fourth quarter when it scored a touchdown to take a 27-23 lead. Philadelphia could have kicked an extra point to take a five-point lead or gone for two to take a six-point lead, but the Stars made the right call and went for three. The conversion was successful and Philadelphia took a 30-23 lead.

The USFL uses the same rule as the NFL for one-point extra points (kicks snapped from the 15-yard line) and for two-point conversions (scrimmage plays snapped from the 2-yard line). The three-point conversion from the 10-yard line is a new innovation that provides a little extra excitement for an upstart league that needs to do all it can to draw in fans.