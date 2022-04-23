With no injury to rehab, Dak Prescott “working on my whole body” this offseason

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had to focus on rehabbing his fractured right ankle last offseason, so other parts of his preparation for the season were on the back burner throughout the spring.

Prescott’s ankle isn’t an issue any longer, however, and Prescott said that has led to a “completely different” feeling as he works at the team’s facility this offseason. Prescott said he’s “pumped up” about how his leg is feeling and that his surgically repaired left shoulder is also doing great, which has allowed him to widen his focus as he prepares for next season.

“I’m not rehabbing one thing. I’m working on my whole body,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “From my foot speed, it’s not just putting this down. Now it’s, ‘Can I get this thing faster than they’ve ever been?’ It’s about improving on the person and player I was before the injury now and being the best player I can be for this organization.”

Prescott dealt with right shoulder and calf injuries after returning to action last year and the best-case scenario for the Cowboys this year would be for the offseason good health to carry all the way through the Cowboys’ final game.