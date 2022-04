Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida.

Pringle was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol for doing doughnuts on a public road, while driving on a suspended license, with a child in his car, according to TMZ.com.

He was charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license, according to the report.

The 28-year-old Pringle played for the Chiefs from 2018 to 2021. He signed a one-year contract with the Bears last month.