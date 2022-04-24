Chiefs not optimistic they’ll have a first-round grade on any players available at 29 and 30

Getty Images

The Chiefs own the 29th and 30th picks in Thursday night’s draft, but they’re not optimistic that a player with a first-round grade will still be available.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said the team has about 16 to 18 players with first-round grades, and it’s likely they’ll all be off the board when the Chiefs are on the clock.

“The odds of maybe one of those guys falling isn’t great,” Veach said, via the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs also have the 50th and 62nd picks, and Veach said there’s a lot of talent in that range.

“When you look at value in this draft, 30-60 is really good,” Veach said. “We were able to get Nick Bolton and Creed Humphrey last year. I think there will be value similar to that. There were will be really good players in that second and third round.”

The Chiefs may decide to trade down from the first round if they can acquire additional picks in the process. The value in this draft is in its depth.