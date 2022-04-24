Joe Douglas “100 percent” sees greatness in Zach Wilson

Getty Images

The Jets used the No. 2 overall choice on Zach Wilson a year ago. After 13 starts, 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 69.7 passer rating, it seems too early to make any determinations about the quarterback’s future.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas, though, has seen enough to know Wilson, with some help, will become the team’s answer at the position.

“I 100 percent see greatness,” Douglas said on The Michael Kay Show on Friday. “I see a young quarterback that really went through the ringer to start the year, and what was most encouraging about Zach was when he came back, he maybe had one turnover over the last six games. He was taking care of the football. He was playing within the scheme.

“You really saw him take a step within the season after going through a lot of adversity early, getting injured, coming back and not having our top two receivers in Corey [Davis] and Elijah [Moore] and playing with a lot of backups at the skill position but still executing the offense at a high level. And so, seeing that, seeing his resiliency and his perseverance through that and keeping it all together, it gives you a lot of hope.”

The Jets have four picks in the top 40, including No. 4 and No. 10 in the first round. They also could make a play for disgruntled 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

They signed guard Laken Tomlinson and tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency. But the Jets still need receiver help after Jamison Crowder left in free agency and the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the divisional rival Dolphins rather than to the Jets.

This time next week, Wilson will have some more help.

“It’s about keeping the main things the main things, and it’s going to be about helping develop our young quarterback,” Douglas said last week, via the team’s website. “Outside of that, it’s about adding as many difference makers as you can to the roster and making sure they fit within the culture and the scheme. Then keeping those guys healthy and keeping them on the field.”