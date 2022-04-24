Our only mock draft is coming soon

Getty Images

Once upon a time, we posted umpteen versions of a mock draft. Now, we’ll post one and only one.

Peter King’s mock draft will be posted on Monday, in his final pre-draft Football Morning in America column. Simms will unveil his on the Monday edition of the Unbuttoned podcast.

The official PFT mock draft will land, if at all, on Tuesday or Wednesday.

In recent years, we’ve outsourced the official PFT mock draft to someone who has a proven track record of scouting and selecting players. I’ll defer to this person’s expertise. Though I can’t reveal the name, I’d definitely pay attention to this person’s mock draft if it was posted elsewhere under that person’s name.

Regardless of who puts it together, all mock drafts continue to be a crapshoot. There are too many variables. Different evaluators will view the same players differently. One unconventional or unexpected pick or an eyebrow-raising trade changes everything. Getting picks right, especially after the first few selections, has a lot more to do with luck than insight or skill.

Regardless, we’ll throw a dart — like everyone else does. And then none of it will matter when Thursday night arrives and the picks start getting made.