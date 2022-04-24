Phillip Lindsay: I want to find a team that’s going to use me the right way

Getty Images

Phillip Lindsay spent his first three seasons in Denver before bouncing around last season. He played 10 games for the Texans and four for the Dolphins in 2021.

He became a free agent in March and remains unsigned.

“Honestly, for me, it’s about finding the right opportunity, finding the right fit for me,” Lindsay said, via Sean Keeler of The Denver Post. “So I’m taking my time, more than not being in a rush to go to some OTAs right now. Honestly, I want to be on a team where they’re going to be able to utilize me the right way. So that’s what I’m looking for right now.”

Lindsay didn’t indicate what the “right way” means.

Lindsay’s numbers have decreased every season during his four seasons. He had only 92 touches for 294 yards and two touchdowns last season and averaged only 2.8 yards on his 88 rushing attempts.

He is working out and spending time with his family, while he waits for a call.

“Right now, I’m ‘daddy day care,’ a house-husband,” Lindsay said. “That’s my role. Right now, I’m a family man.”