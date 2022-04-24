Phillip Lindsay: I want to find a team that’s going to use me the right way

Posted by Charean Williams on April 24, 2022, 12:24 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 10 Patriots at Texans
Getty Images

Phillip Lindsay spent his first three seasons in Denver before bouncing around last season. He played 10 games for the Texans and four for the Dolphins in 2021.

He became a free agent in March and remains unsigned.

“Honestly, for me, it’s about finding the right opportunity, finding the right fit for me,” Lindsay said, via Sean Keeler of The Denver Post. “So I’m taking my time, more than not being in a rush to go to some OTAs right now. Honestly, I want to be on a team where they’re going to be able to utilize me the right way. So that’s what I’m looking for right now.”

Lindsay didn’t indicate what the “right way” means.

Lindsay’s numbers have decreased every season during his four seasons. He had only 92 touches for 294 yards and two touchdowns last season and averaged only 2.8 yards on his 88 rushing attempts.

He is working out and spending time with his family, while he waits for a call.

“Right now, I’m ‘daddy day care,’ a house-husband,” Lindsay said. “That’s my role. Right now, I’m a family man.”

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Phillip Lindsay: I want to find a team that’s going to use me the right way

  3. Somebody should sign him. Used the right way, Lindsay could be really good. Cheap too, I would imagine…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.