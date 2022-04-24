Russell Wilson will practice with his new teammates at team facility Monday

Getty Images

Russell Wilson has shown up everywhere since the Broncos acquired the quarterback from the Seahawks. He has been front and center at Nuggets’ games, and he threw out the first pitch on Opening Day at Coors Field.

This week, he’ll get his first taste of football in Denver.

The Broncos will hold a three-day voluntary minicamp Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and Wilson is expected to throw to teammates at the team facility for the first time, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

He already has thrown to some of his new teammates at his personal workout facility near San Diego.

The Broncos gave up five picks, including this year’s first-rounder and next year’s first-rounder, and three players to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks.

Wilson will become the team’s 11th starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. That explains Denver’s 39-58 record in that span. The Broncos, though, are confident they finally have found their franchise quarterback.

And the first day of the rest of Wilson’s career begins Monday.