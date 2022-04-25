Brian Gutekunst: Sammy Watkins has some juice left in him

April 25, 2022
After trading Davante Adams to the Raiders and losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs in free agency, the Packers had a glaring need at receiver.

Some might say they still do. But the club did sign receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year, $4 million deal earlier this month to help fill the hole.

The fourth overall pick of the 2014 draft, Watkins has reached 1,000 yards receiving just once in his career. But even after playing just 13 games with nine starts in 2021, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst said Monday that the receiver can contribute.

“I think, obviously, Sammy’s had a pretty good history in this league,” Gutekunst said during his pre-draft press conference. “He’s got some juice still left in him, I think. Adding a veteran receiver was just kind of something they wanted to do.”

Gutekunst was then asked if the Packers could still be in the market for a veteran receiver but sidestepped the question.

“I think across the board at every position, I think we’re kind of looking at everything right now,” Gutekunst said. “So I think this draft’s going to be really important and then we’ll see where we sit after the draft and we’ll move forward at that point.”

Watkins caught just 27 passes for 394 yards with one touchdown in 2021. In 99 games with 91 starts, Watkins has 348 career receptions for 5,059 yards with 34 touchdowns.

6 responses to “Brian Gutekunst: Sammy Watkins has some juice left in him

  1. I remember when everyone was ranting and raving about Watkins. His time has come and gone.

  3. Sammy Watkins was born 6 years too early. He was meant to be drafted by the Raiders as many had Khalil Mack going to the Bills at #4.

  4. Maybe not the career everyone expected, but he did torch Sherman to help his team get a ring, more than a lot of guys can say

  5. I remember Sammy with KC in the Super Bowl facing Richard Sherman.
    Sammy got off on the snap, Sherm backed up. Sammy gave deep fake to his right and wrong-footed Sherm. Sammy broke left and caught a pass for a long gain, down close to the goal.
    Sammy is a technician…

  6. I’d hardly consider my career a success if it was measured by the outcome of one or two plays – regardless of whether or not there occurred in the SB. Watson has had a disappointing career. I certainly hope Gutekunsk has more of a plan in place, if this is it what a waste to the final few years of Rodgers career.

