Brian Gutekunst: Sammy Watkins has some juice left in him

Getty Images

After trading Davante Adams to the Raiders and losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs in free agency, the Packers had a glaring need at receiver.

Some might say they still do. But the club did sign receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year, $4 million deal earlier this month to help fill the hole.

The fourth overall pick of the 2014 draft, Watkins has reached 1,000 yards receiving just once in his career. But even after playing just 13 games with nine starts in 2021, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst said Monday that the receiver can contribute.

“I think, obviously, Sammy’s had a pretty good history in this league,” Gutekunst said during his pre-draft press conference. “He’s got some juice still left in him, I think. Adding a veteran receiver was just kind of something they wanted to do.”

Gutekunst was then asked if the Packers could still be in the market for a veteran receiver but sidestepped the question.

“I think across the board at every position, I think we’re kind of looking at everything right now,” Gutekunst said. “So I think this draft’s going to be really important and then we’ll see where we sit after the draft and we’ll move forward at that point.”

Watkins caught just 27 passes for 394 yards with one touchdown in 2021. In 99 games with 91 starts, Watkins has 348 career receptions for 5,059 yards with 34 touchdowns.