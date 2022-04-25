Commanders confident about Curtis Samuel’s return to health

Getty Images

Curtis Samuel played only 84 snaps in five games for Washington last season after signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal. He had a nagging groin injury that limited him to 38 total yards.

The Commanders obviously anticipate more from Samuel, whom they could use him in a Deebo Samuel-type role this season.

“[He’s looking] good. It’s good to see him here,” Rivera said, via Bijan Todd of NBCSportsWashington.com. “We haven’t been able to go out on the field and watch these guys work yet, by rule, but just listening to what the strength and conditioning guys are telling us about him coming in and looking really good, moving around really well. We do get to watch the workout stuff that we do get to video, and when you do see him moving around, you feel pretty confident about it.”

In four seasons in Carolina, Samuel had 257 touches for 2,565 yards and 19 touchdowns.