Commanders pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins at vigil

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins was remembered during a funeral Friday in Pittsburgh. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was among those who spoke about the quarterback.

On Saturday, a vigil was held in Rockaway Township, New Jersey.

On Sunday night, a memorial service was held for Haskins at Bullis School, his former high school in Potomac, Maryland. Many of his former coaches and teammates from the Commanders attended.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports that Commanders owner Dan Snyder led a contingent of team representatives that included Doug Williams, Jason Wright, Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Kendall Fuller, Shawn Springs and Ken Zampese.

Haskins died April 9 after being hit by a truck while walking on a South Florida highway. He was 24.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke Sunday night of the legacy Haskins left behind.

“It’s been said before that some men don’t fear death they fear being irrelevant or insignificant,” Day said, via video from Jhabvala. “I can tell you something right now, Dwayne Haskins left a legacy behind. He was relevant. He was significant. . . . I just wish I had more time with him, and I know we all do here. I just want to let you know that Ohio State and our program is forever in debt to Dwayne Haskins and the Haskins family.”