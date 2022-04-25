Dak Prescott on Kelvin Joseph: Let the people that get paid to do that handle those things

Getty Images

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been at the Cowboys offseason program after speaking to police about being a passenger in a vehicle during a drive-by shooting that killed another man, but he could still be charged with a crime under Texas law.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that the team is waiting for an investigation to conclude before making any determination about the 2021 second-round pick’s future with the team. Quarterback Dak Prescott was also asked about Joseph’s status and noted that any decisions come from other people while saying he’ll just continue treating Joseph as a teammate.

“He’s been around,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He’s been in the building. A situation like that, none of us can put ourselves in his shoes or know what to do honestly. You let the people that get paid to do that, handle those things. And best we can do, I can do, is be a brother and be a teammate to him.”

Joseph could face discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy even if he isn’t charged with a crime, but there’s no timeline for the league to make a call on that front.