Duke Tobin: I don’t view Bengals as having immediate starter needs

Getty Images

The Bengals enjoyed their best season in decades in 2021, advancing to Super Bowl LVI.

But there were still some glaring issues for Cincinnati to solve heading into 2022, despite being conference champions — most notably pass protection.

The Bengals addressed that by signing three free agents along the offensive front: guard Alex Cappa, center Ted Karras, and offensive tackle La’el Collins. And after losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency, they brought in former Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst.

Those signings give the Bengals some flexibility, as they have their lowest first-round selection in years. And Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Friday that the club isn’t necessarily looking for someone who will start right away at No. 31.

“I don’t view us as having immediate starter needs,” Tobin said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “It will be up to the players and how they compete as to whether they play and how much they play and whether they become starters this year, next year. But yeah, we feel good about our overall roster. We were able to fill some needs through free agency. We’re pretty flexible to taking guys for the future if that’s what has to happen.”

While Tobin admitted cornerback is an area where the team will likely add players, the offensive line has slid down the priority list. The team also has Jackson Carman, D’Ante Smith, and Trey Hill as draftees from 2021 who could potentially develop.

“We like all three of those young guys we took, and we think they all could develop and grow,” Tobin said. “We think we’re going to have a good starting five. There’ll be some competition there. And then we think we have really good backups that can come in the game and have proven come in the game and provide winning football for us.

“So, we’re excited about the group. We’re excited about those three that we drafted last year. We’re excited about [Isaiah] Prince and the development he made this year. I really like the way the offensive line is coming together.”

Cincinnati needs it to do so, as the club allowed a league-high 51 sacks on quarterback Joe Burrow during the regular season. He was then sacked 19 times in the postseason, including nine times in the divisional round victory over the Titans and seven times in Super Bowl LVI.