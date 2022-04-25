Even with ACL injury, Jameson Williams will be a very high pick

Getty Images

There’s a chance that, for the first time ever, no player who regularly touches the ball will be taken in the first 10 picks of the draft. One such player who seems to be on track to land in the top 10 would get there even after tearing an ACL in January.

Per a league source, Alabama’s Jameson Williams is regarded as a player who will be a very high pick.

It all come back to raw speed. He’s regarded as having the kind of velocity that enters the league only once every 5-7 years.

The window could open for Williams as high as No. 4, if the Jets want him but fear he won’t be there at No. 10. Of course, New York’s interest in Williams would hinge on whether the Jets trade for Deebo Samuel.

The Falcons could eyeball Williams at No. 8. The Seahawks, who love to trade down, could give up the No. 9 spot to someone like the Chiefs or the Packers before the Jets take Williams at No. 10.

There’s no telling how high Williams would go but for the torn ACL. For now, though, there’s no reason to think it will affect him. That could result in Williams ending up being taken much earlier than anyone realizes.

PointsBet has Williams at +110 odds to be taken in the top 10. He’s +2000 to go in the top five.