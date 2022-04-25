George Kittle: Trey Lance has an insane ceiling, can’t get better without playing games

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle has caught a lot of passes from Jimmy Garoppolo over the last few years and the duo has helped the team reach two NFC title games in the last three seasons, but he’s started to prepare for life with a new quarterback.

Garoppolo remains on the roster as he recovers from shoulder surgery, but the expectation is that 2020 first-round pick Trey Lance will be taking over the starting job. During an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Kittle called himself “right in the middle” when it came to who he would choose to run the offense in 2022 but other comments suggest he thinks it is time to get Lance going.

Kittle compared Lance to Bills quarterback Josh Allen while noting that Allen is a proven commodity and that Lance will need to be thrust into the spotlight in order to determine if he can have the same kind of success.

“Trey has an insane ceiling,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He just needs some reps here and there; throw the ball a little bit more. You can’t really get better without playing games. . . . Just playing, going against competition, getting hit and getting back up, dealing with adversity, how you deal with it. Because [some] guys that come in the league that win their entire life, and they get hit in the face a couple of times, it’s different. It’s just a learning process.”

The timing and manner of Garoppolo’s exit remains to be determined, but the prospect of unleashing the kind of potential that Kittle sees in Lance will almost certainly make it too hard for the team to resist parting ways with the veteran.