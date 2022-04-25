Hearing in Alvin Kamara case moved to August

Getty Images

A hearing scheduled for Monday in the battery case against Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been moved to August 1.

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia made the ruling in a Las Vegas courtroom after lawyers for Kamara and other defendants, including Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, said they needed more time to review surveillance video and other evidence before proceeding with the case. None of the defendants appeared in court on Monday.

“We’ve received video evidence, transcripts, we’ve received some additional discovery late last week,” Kamara’s lawyer Richard Schonfeld said, via Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kamara told police that he threw “a couple punches, thinking the guy was running away” after an altercation with others in a group that also included Lammons and two other men. All four men face a felony charge as a result of the incident, which occurred the night before the Pro Bowl. Kamara played in that game and was arrested after its conclusion.