Hearing in Alvin Kamara case moved to August

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons
Getty Images

A hearing scheduled for Monday in the battery case against Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been moved to August 1.

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia made the ruling in a Las Vegas courtroom after lawyers for Kamara and other defendants, including Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, said they needed more time to review surveillance video and other evidence before proceeding with the case. None of the defendants appeared in court on Monday.

“We’ve received video evidence, transcripts, we’ve received some additional discovery late last week,” Kamara’s lawyer Richard Schonfeld said, via Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kamara told police that he threw “a couple punches, thinking the guy was running away” after an altercation with others in a group that also included Lammons and two other men. All four men face a felony charge as a result of the incident, which occurred the night before the Pro Bowl. Kamara played in that game and was arrested after its conclusion.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Hearing in Alvin Kamara case moved to August

  1. If it’s not Ezekiel Elliot, then Roger Goodell and the media don’t care. He’ll get a $10k fine.

  2. Yea saints better go draft u a running back in the 2nd or 3rd round huet to be safe

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.